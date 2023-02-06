LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third annual clothing donation drive for The Harbor is underway. It’s called Clothes for Comfort and is a benefit for families in need.

Throughout February, community members are encouraged to drop off clothes for kids and young adults at any Clark County Community center or The Harbor locations.

The Harbor provides services to youth and families by mentoring students and helping them with academic achievement, reducing truancy and giving them a safe place for guidance.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick initiated the clothes drive effort three years ago.

“It’s just a small step to make kids feel better about themselves,” she said.

The clothes will be given to families in need, abused and neglected kids, and victims of domestic and sexual violence, identified or served by county and community services.