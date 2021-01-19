Closures planned Jan. 31-Feb. 15 to repair I-15-Blue Diamond interchange

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Repairs on the Interstate 15-Blue Diamond Road interchange to fix damage caused by a vehicle crash and fire will cause closures between Jan. 31 and Feb. 15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said the closures will affect different parts of the interchange on this schedule:

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (Jan. 31-Feb. 1)

The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 8 p.m., Jan. 31, until 5 a.m., Feb. 1, in Clark County.

The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., Feb. 1, until 5 a.m., Feb. 2, in Clark County.

The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., Feb. 2, until 5 a.m., Feb. 3, in Clark County.

The southbound Interstate 15 offramp to westbound Blue Diamond Road will be closed from 9 p.m., Feb. 14, until 5 a.m., Feb. 15, in Clark County.

The project calls for mill and asphalt paving, lane striping and replacing damed loop detectors, NDOT said.