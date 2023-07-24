LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closures for road work ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix set for November got off to an early start on the Las Vegas Strip Monday.

The construction work started sometime before noon on Monday, shutting down two access points to the Las Vegas Strip. There was no immediate word from the Nevada Department of Transportation on if the early start would result in an early conclusion as the work is expected to continue through 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

Originally scheduled to start Monday at 9:00 p.m., access to the Las Vegas Boulevard intersection of Sands Avenue is blocked, as is eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road through Las Vegas Boulevard.

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix events are scheduled to begin on Nov. 16, with the race set for 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 18.