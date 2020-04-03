Closures announced for Mt. Charleston campsites, trails

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In accordance with CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many trails, campsites and picnic areas are now closed on and around Mt. Charleston.

Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway is closed until further notice, Lee Canyon Ski Resort is closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 winter season and parking is also limited on the mountain.

Below is a full list of closures for trails, campsites, facilities and picnic areas:

OPEN FEE SITES:

None as of March 21, 2020

CLOSED FEE SITES (All opening dates are on hold indefinitely):

Old Mill Picnic Area – Closed (Under snowplay permit, back to FS May 1)

Foxtail Group Picnic Area – Closed (Under snowplay permit, back to FS May 1)

McWilliams – Closed (Under snowplay permit, back to FS May 1)

Mahogany Grove Group Campground – Closed (normally opens Apr 3)

Cathedral Rock Picnic Area – Closed (normally opens May 15)

Hilltop Campground – Closed (opening Summer once construction complete)

Fletcher Campground – Closed Mar 19th due to COVID-19

Kyle Picnic Area – Closed Mar 19th due to COVID-19

SMVG Group Picnic Sites – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

CLOSED NON-FEE SITES: (All opening dates are on hold indefinitely):

Cathedral Trailhead – Closed (normally opens around April 1)

Mary Jane Trailhead – Closed (normally opens around April 1)

Trail Canyon Trailhead – Closed (normally opens around April 1)

Fletcher Trailhead Restroom – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

Cliff Rose Trailhead Restroom – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

Deer Creek Picnic Area Restroom – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

Juniper Trailhead Restroom – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

Sawmill Picnic/Trailhead facilities – Closed Mar 20th due to COVID-19

There are some open areas though. Those are listed below:

OPEN NON-FEE SITES:

Cliff Rose Trailhead & parking lot

Fletcher Trailhead & parking lot

Deer Creek Picnic Area & parking lot

Desert View Overlook & parking lot

Juniper Trailhead & parking lot

