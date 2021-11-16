CLOSED: Intersection of Spring Mountain, Decatur due to crash, driver crashes into pole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a traffic pole at the intersection of Spring Mountain and Decatur Boulevard.

The intersection is currently closed to traffic.

#FASTALERT 5:21 AM, Nov 16 2021

Crash Decatur Blvd NB Spring Mtn Rd

Intersection blocked

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 16, 2021

The crash was reported around 4:29 a.m. and involved one vehicle. According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, the vehicle collided with a traffic pole. Gordon said the driver is expected to survive. There is no word yet on how long the intersection will remain closed.

He said there is a lot of debris that needs to be removed from the road and traffic engineers will need to repair the traffic light pole which could take several hours.

If you normally use Decatur for north or south travel, you can use Valley View or Jones boulevards. If you use Spring Mountain Road, you can use Desert Inn or Flamingo roads.

