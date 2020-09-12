Close friends remember Las Vegas legend Bruce Williamson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after Las Vegas lost one of its most iconic stars, close friends are remembering former lead singer of “The Temptations,” Bruce Williamson.

The 49-year-old died of COVID-19 complications Sunday.

Many believe that music is magic, and Williamson was an example of its unbelievable power.

“If you had his heart,” Williamson’s friend and fellow performer Serena Henry said, “He would do anything to protect you.”

His three closest confidantes and partners in performance met with 8 News Now Friday to look back on his decades-long career and larger than life legacy here in Las Vegas.

“I just remember thinking this guy, he’s a star,” friend and fellow performer Michelle Johnson said of Williamson. “A legend and a star.”

He first took the stage when he was just a teenager and grew to master myriad genres. These spanned from gospel and rock to R&B.

“He had the opportunity to work with pop culture artists like David Cassidy, rock artists like Rick Springfield and Broadway artists like Tommy Tune,” friend and fellow performer Ken Young recalled.

These three, who loved him so much, said they came together to help others understand the ways he truly brought his gift home.

“Any time you got to be on stage with him, especially when you were an entertainer yourself, you left the stage or you left the audience being better in so many ways,” Henry explained.

Though they still can’t believe he’s gone, they said they’ll dedicate their days to sharing the light he shined on the world.

“His impact on Las Vegas is evidenced in the reaction you’re seeing,” Johnson said. “It’s incredible.”

“I’m so grateful that God saw it fit for us to be friends,” Henry concluded.

Williamson is survived by three sons and various other family members.

From everyone at 8 News Now, our hearts go out to those who knew and loved him.