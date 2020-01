IOWA (CNN) — It was certainly a scary moment for one man after a delivery truck slide off an interstate in Iowa and almost hit him.

Iowa State Patrol tweeted the dash cam video from one of their patrol units, saying that the collision happened on I-80 in western Iowa.

Shocking video today from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, & occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.



If you have to be out driving during inclement weather- slow down and be aware of the road conditions. pic.twitter.com/tXqMAOjCjz — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) January 18, 2020

According to Iowa State Patrol, the AMCON Distributing driver, state trooper, and occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.