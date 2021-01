HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Cliven Lance Bundy, son of Nevada cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Jan. 5. He faces the charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence TPO.

Bundy’s father is well-known for a 2014 standoff. The Bureau of Land Management tried seizing Bundy’s cattle, which were illegally grazing on public land near the family’s ranch in Bunkerville.