Clinical trial working wonders for cancer patient in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ruben Solis got some good news on Monday.

The 54-year-old father and hospitality worker is battling laryngeal cancer, which has affected his larynx and has spread to other parts of his body.

But after an emergency tracheotomy to open his airway, Solis began a new direction in his medical care. He is participating in a groundbreaking clinical trial.

And he found out Monday … it’s working.

A news release on his progress indicates that the trial is “working miracles.”

Dr. Anthony Nguyen explains some of the technical details in a video released Monday.

“His treatment involves a new form of immunotherapy (which boosts the body’s immune system to combat harmful cancer cells) comprised of the drugs Enoblituzumab and Retifanlimab,” according to doctors at Comprehensive Cancer Centers’ Southeast Henderson Treatment Center.

“After undergoing three infusions of the treatment, Ruben’s tumors are shrinking, he has miraculously been able to start speaking a bit better and he’s enjoying time with his wife and grown children,” the news release said.

The clinical trial will involve patients with head and neck cancer, but Solis was the first in the world to be involved.