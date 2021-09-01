Climate and public health advocates discuss frequent, severe weather events affecting Nevada communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Climate change is making extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires in Nevada more dangerous.

Hosted by Nevada Conservation League, this event is part of a $10 million grassroots campaign in 12 states to demand ambitious investments in clean energy, environmental justice, and climate solutions organized by the Climate Action Campaign.

Last year’s record-breaking hurricane season, the raging wildfires that scorched the west, extreme flooding, and record heat waves are motivating these groups to push for action on the climate.

They are calling on U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with Representative Horsford, to support the Build Back Better Budget and make big, bold climate investments to tackle the threats posed by the climate crisis.

“These developments come at an immense price to Nevada’s economy. We need to modernize our infrastructure and move towards a clean-energy economy that creates well-paying jobs and safe communities while cutting the pollution driving climate change.”

Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, Reno City Councilman Devon Reese, and Clark County Department of Environment & Sustainability Director Marci Henson joined climate and public health advocates from across the Silver State to call for immediate action from Congress and the Biden administration to address increasingly frequent and severe weather events affecting Nevada communities.

IN ATTENDANCE:

Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, District 10

Devon Reese, Reno City Councilmember, At-Large

Marci Henson, Director, Clark County Department of Environment & Sustainability

Angelyn Tabalba, Communications Manager, Nevada Conservation League

Reverend Leonard Jackson, Executive Director, Faith Organizing Alliance

Daniel Kiser, Data Scientist, Desert Research Institute

STATISTICS AND PROJECTIONS: