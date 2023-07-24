LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old man died while cliff jumping at Lake Powell, and authorities used sonar to recover his body a day later in 30 feet of water.

Witnesses called 911 late Thursday morning to report a man who didn’t come back to the surface after leaping off a 50-foot cliff. The incident happened near Buoy 89 on Lake Powell, according to a National Park Service news release. The site is within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The man has been identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Buoy 89 is in Kane County, Utah, about 89 miles upriver from Glen Canyon Dam.

A search by rangers, Kane County sheriff’s officers and the Utah Department of Natural Resources failed to locate the victim on Thursday. On Friday, July 21, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used a “side scan sonar” to locate the victim and divers recovered his body at about 10:20 a.m. MDT.

The body was transported to Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and National Park Service.

Jumping or diving off cliffs, ledges or man-made structures from a height of 15 feet or more is illegal in the recreation area, according to the National Park Service.