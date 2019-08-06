ClearTheLists is helping teachers get much needed school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new viral social media campaign is helping teachers across the country — including Las Vegas — get supplies for their classroom.

Educators are creating Amazon wish lists with resources needed and using the #ClearTheLists.

The social media campaign started last month.

An educator in Texas created the “Support a Teacher” Facebook page with the hashtag. Since then, it’s taken off.

The trend relies on the generosity of people purchasing items on Amazon or other online shops. At least one Nevada man is helping out.

“We shouldn’t be asking teachers to choose going into debt or having a bare classroom,” said Andrew Bennett, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Although Bennett focuses on traffic safety for his job, he’s highlighting a big issue during his personal time.

Andrew Bennett is supporting some teachers on #ClearTheLists. (KLAS-TV)

“For them to literally be begging on Twitter for support, it’s something that’s disheartening.”

While scrolling on Twitter over the weekend , the former Clark County School District student learned of #ClearTheLists.

He found the needs of Cece Meyer, a learning strategist at a North Las Vegas school.

“It was vital basic things, dry erase markers, pencils,” he said.

Bennett chose to clear her list, post about it and help others.

“Found a music teacher in Florida that needed some drums. I found an incredible teacher in Indy that needed a few books for her 8th graders, and I’m like sure.”

But other CCSD teachers still need resources. A Cahlan Elementary School teacher’s Amazon wish list shows folders, markers and books.

“It is one of those where it never hurts to ask and put it out there and see where it takes you,” Bennett said.

The Clark County School District released the statement:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) welcomes and appreciates community support to ensure our students receive a rich and rigorous education in the classroom. #ClearTheList is one example of how the community comes together to support educators to make CCSD #1 for kids.

Additionally, CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Office works with local community and business partners to provide supplies for schools through a number of supply drives throughout the year.

Community and private organizations interested in partnering with CCSD may contact CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Office for more information. CCSD Communications Office

“I was able to talk to Cece a little bit and she thanked me and again, that’s not what it’s about,” Bennett said. “It’s making sure she’s taken care of.”

A bill passed in the Nevada Legislature this year increasing teacher’s reimbursement amount from $100 dollars to $180.

But the lists seem to show that amount is still not enough and teachers often dig into their own wallet to buy school supplies.