Clearing the traffic on Main near Fremont

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy attraction, hotel-casinos and other venues in downtown Las Vegas, most of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The city of Las Vegas is taking steps to alleviate some traffic issues along Main St.

According to a news release form the city, the flow of traffic along Main between Ogden and Carson is the issue. This is the stretch of Main that runs along the west side of Golden Gate and Circa and directly in front of the Plaza.

The city says too many people are illegally stopping along this section of Main to drop-off or pick-up people.

To come up with ideas to stop this from happening the city formed a task force. People representing several key industries were involved in the task force including the Taxi Authority, Metro police, Nevada Transportation Authority, the Plaza, and Circa.

The group came up with the following six actions that will implemented:

New street markings at the intersection of Main and Fremont streets;

Installation of new regulatory signage;

Installation of U-turn barriers;

Clear designation for the area’s pickup/drop-off location;

Increased fines in this marked zone; and

Dedicated parking enforcement during peak times.

On top of these changes, the city plans on conducting a joint enforcement effort targeting this area on Friday, November 12 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This targeted enforcement will then continue on and off Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.