Clearing the confusion: Why you should still keep that mask handy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mask or no mask? That is the question many people have when they head out in public.

The CDC is saying people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear it, but businesses can still require it, if they choose.

There is some confusion over the new guidance, so the best piece of advice — keep it handy.

At the Kopper Keg, on Deer Springs and Durango, you don’t need to wear it if you are vaccinated, but not all places are jumping on board with these changes.

“There are so many emotions because we have gotten used to it,” said Suzanne Van Buren, bartender at Kopper Keg. “We don’t have to tell them, we can’t say anything to them or ask anything about it so hopefully everyone abides by the honor system and that is as far as we can go.”

The CDC states if you have been vaccinated for at least two weeks you no longer need it.

Now it is up to businesses.

The Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon says if you have your shots – ditch the mask if you want.

“We are not going to bombard them, we are not going to say hey you need to show proof,” said Ruth Pangelinan,” Omelette Café Manager. “It is their choice if they want to, we support that, if they are vaccinated and don’t want to we support that too.”

Keeping the mask handy may be a good idea. Some businesses are still requiring you to have the mask on.

Some say despite the vaccine they still feel better with the mask.

“I was surprised that happened so quickly,” said Omelette Café customer Jennifer Lawrie. “It is nice to get back to normal but I am still a little hesitant to be completely without a mask.”

At other businesses, like Smith’s Grocers, masks are still required.

At most gyms, like the YMCA, you can take off now while exercising if you are vaccinated.

So double check and be respectful of businesses and the employees who may be required to wear masks for now.