Clearing the Confusion: What 70+ Nevadans need to do to get the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for Nevadans age 70 and older but there is some confusion about where to sign up.

There are different forms online — so, which ones should you fill out? 8 News Now is here to help.

“Everybody’s anxious,” said 79-year-old Summerlin resident Claire Allen.

Allen is ready to put the coronavirus pandemic behind her. She turns 80 years old later this month and is thrilled she can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Allen said. “I think that we need to be courageous and understand we help each other.”

Summerlin resident Claire Allen

But with several online forms now posted, scheduling an appointment has proved to be a bit overwhelming for some.

“It was very confusing,” Allen said.

Here’s what you need to know: If you are a Nevadan age 70 or older, or a front line / essential worker, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) say you should go to the SNHD website and choose an available option within your category.

Like many, Allen saw an error message pop up when she tried to sign up for a slot on Wednesday. Officials are urging patience as spots fill up, saying more dates will become available soon.

“We have to go with the flow, one day at a time,” Allen said.

The City of North Las Vegas posted a special online form for its residents, 70 and older. Filling it out puts you in the system — and then someone will contact you to officially schedule a vaccination.

The State of Nevada also created a vaccine interest form for all Nevadans to fill out. You are encouraged to do so, but a county spokesperson tells 8 News Now they believe it is more of a gauge to see who wants it — and it does not actually schedule an appointment. Again, they recommend going to the SNHD website.

Some, like 89-year-old Las Vegas resident Eddy Zerod, are okay with waiting.

Las Vegas resident Eddy Zerod

“I think that everybody is doing pretty much the best they can do under the circumstances right now,” Zerod said.

And all agree: access to the vaccine is good news.

“We can all get better,” Allen said.

Again, this is a big step in the vaccination process, so officials are asking for your patience.

Below you will find the links to the forms mentioned in this article: