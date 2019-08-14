‘Clear the Shelters’ happening this Saturday in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shelters across the Las Vegas valley are participating in the nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ initiative this Saturday, Aug. 17.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Animal Foundation will have pets available for adoption at its main campus and PetSmart Charities’ Everyday Adoption Center. Adoption fees will be waived for all animals.

Mark your calendar! Clear the Shelters is this Saturday! We'll have giveaways, vendors, music, shaved ice, and adoptable pets! Doors open at 8am!



Remember: Please your pets at home. We do not allow meet and greets on campus. #theanimalfoundation pic.twitter.com/YOnNMDxflt — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) August 12, 2019

The city of Henderson will also participate. Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility says residents will receive an additional 50 percent off adoption fees posted on its events page.

Participating shelter locations:

The Animal Foundation: 655 N. Mojave Road

PetSmart Charities’ Everyday Adoption Center: 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway

City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility: 300 E. Galleria Drive

A Home 4 Spot Rescue Las Vegas: 2140 N. Rainbow Boulevard

Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: 4800 W. Dewey Drive

For additional locations, please click here.

Since its inception in 2015, ‘Clear the Shelters’ has found forever homes for over 250,000 pets.