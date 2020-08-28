Clear the Shelters coming to a close, adoption fees waived

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation said it’s seen an increase in the number of animals coming into the shelter recently and want to remind anyone interested in adopting an animal there is a special that waives adoption fees for dogs and cats six months or older.

Instead of a one-day event, Clear the Shelters, was a month-long event this year due to the pandemic but it ends on Aug. 31. It’s resulted in hundreds of animals across the country being adopted.

“We encourage anyone interested in adopting to book an appointment now and help us reach our goal,” said Christine Robinson, CEO of The Animal Foundation.

The Animal Foundation in a partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas/KBLR has spent the month of August participating in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort to connect shelter animals in need with loving new families.

The no-cost adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. Adopters must complete the adoption counseling process on-site and license fees may apply.

Adoptions are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here’s how to add a new furry friend to your family: