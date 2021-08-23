‘Clear the Shelters’ aims to get more dogs, cats forever homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can help a local dog or cat find its forever home. The Animal Foundation is kicking off its Clear the Shelters event starting today at 11 a.m.

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats to make it easier to adopt your furry friend.

Last year, more than 700 pets were adopted.

“They know what it’s like to live in a home and are already trained and they have a lot of love to give,” said Kelsey Pizzi with the Animal Foundation.

It’s suggested you check the website to view the animals and see if there is one that interests you before visiting the shelter. The doors open at 11 a.m. but Pizzi said there is usually a line outside.

The Clear the Shelters event goes until Sunday, Sept. 19.