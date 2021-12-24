Clear sailing for Christmas Eve travelers on I-15, defying AAA estimates for millions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you are seeing a lot more cars tonight, that’s because AAA says 100 million people will be hitting the roads — that’s up nearly 30 percent from last year.

Traveling by car is making a big comeback– despite the high gas prices.

Gas stations in Jean were packed with drivers — going to and coming from California. But the usual traffic jams were nowhere to be seen on I-15 at the border.

Micko Lopez and his family started their road trip on Tuesday from Texas.

“Gas prices, on the other hand, a lot different than Texas, starting at $2.85 to $3.00,” Lopez said.

“And in Arizona it was like 4 something, so a really big difference.”

They have already spent well over $300 in gas.

“Stressful,” he said. “A lot of driving. Took more time because we had to stop once in a while.”

According to AAA, gas prices in Nevada average $3.81 a gallon, compared to the national average of $3.29.

Meanwhile, others say the high price of gas is better than dealing with the uncertainty of air travel.

Chris Miller of Ontario, California, didn’t want to risk it.

“We thought about flying but it was the cancellations of flights that we were worried about,” Miller said.

The Hamilton family live on the road full time — they were pleasantly surprised with how smooth travel was on Christmas Eve

“I honestly wasn’t sure with it being Christmas Eve, but it’s nice that it’s not so busy,” said Kira Hamilton, who is from South Dakota.

That makes traveling with two kids and a dog a lot easier.

AAA says more than 109 million people are expected to travel this time of year — that’s up more than 27 million from last year.