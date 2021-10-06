UPDATE: Roadway reopened after truckload spill near McCarran

UPDATE: Southbound lanes along Paradise Road have reopened following a truckload spill Wednesday afternoon.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cleanup is underway along Paradise Road after a truckload spill.

The southbound lanes are currently closed.

It was first reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

If you are headed to the area prepare for a traffic slowdown and use caution in the area.

