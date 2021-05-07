Cleanup events planned at valley parks and trailheads, Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a way to make a difference in your community? Sometimes it’s as simple as getting out of the house and joining an effort to clean up.

Three events are planned today and tomorrow — and organizers say it’s not a good idea to just show up. Get in touch ahead of time and find out what’s involved.

Today, the Pecos McLeod trailhead will get some sprucing up during an event sponsored by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Metro police and Get Outdoors Nevada. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event was limited to 30 volunteers.

On Saturday, a cleanup is planned at Paul Meyer Park. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Register to participate. The park is in the southwest valley, near Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road. The address is 4525 New Forest Dr. Get Outdoors is sponsoring the event.

Another Saturday event is planned at Mount Charleston. The event is already booked up, but organizers say you can watch for future events at gomtcharleston.com. The “Spring Cleaning 2021 with GO Mt Charleston” event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Some future events on the getoudoorsnevada.org site include April 15 events at the Amargosa Trail from Reunion Trails Park, and a Coleman Park cleanup and tree planting.

See more events for Saturday May 22 and Saturday June 5 here.

