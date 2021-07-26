Cleanup continues after another round of storms cause more damage around the valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Sunday night’s storms left yet more damage in their wake, including downed trees and carports, patio furniture blown away and flooding in some areas of the valley.

Residents in Anthem told 8 News Now the weather was some of the scariest they’ve experienced. Strong winds from 60-70 mph were reported, and one homeowner says crews will be cleaning up the mess until Tuesday.

“Five years I been here; I never seen a storm like this,” said Linda Esvang. “The wind, I was glad it was over, but then when I came out this morning to find this tree is like uprooted.”

Flooding seen near Blue Diamond and Durango in the southwest valley on Monday, July 26. (Sally Jaramillo/8 News Now)

Trees downed in Henderson seen on Monday, July 26 (Sally Jaramillo/8 News Now)

Weather seen in the southwest valley on Monday, July 26. (Sally Jaramillo/8 News Now)

She shares neighbors have been very cautious in the area and is glad no one was hurt.

The rain Sunday also didn’t make things any better for the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex. Crews are still fixing damage from last week’s storms.

The BMX park is flooded, with a couple of inches of standing water. Water was also seen rushing through the Pittman Wash Trail.

One family is trying to make the best out of the situation.

“It was kind of scary this time. Our power flickered a lot,” Jennifer Wills told us. “I thought, ‘Oh gosh, if our electricity goes out, it’s going to be terrible because of the heat.'”

Fred Voigtmann added, “We’re picking up trash with my granddaughter, having a good time. She likes to collect the branches, and so, there are a few things down here and there.”

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex on Monday, July 26, after floods on Sunday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

“My dad is awesome with keeping our yard up, trying to clean up stuff and cleaning up pieces,” Wills continued, “And our pool is just trashed.”

Crews are still working on the scoreboard at the sports complex that was damaged last week.

Storms continued to cause trouble Monday, prompting flash flooding warnings for Summerlin, Pahrump, Sandy Valley and Amargosa Valley. The Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center and Blue Diamond and Durango were hit with heavy rain.

Bob Reed lives in Mountain’s Edge and says they’ve had a flooding problem for some time now.

“The flooding problem has not gone away,” he told us. “What’s really interesting is that just right next to the flooding area, there is a drainage for a flood control.”

He adds the water is creating not only flooding but safety issues, as well. A lot of accidents were reported in the area.

“We need the rain, but we need to come up with solutions to route this water in a safe manner,” Reed said.

Monday’s rain and flooding were largely reported in western Clark County.

We reached out to multiple tree services, and they tell us they are extremely busy right now, especially as rain chances continue through the evening.