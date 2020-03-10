Cleaning company takes disinfecting practices up a notch amid COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was no school today, as the day off was already scheduled, but out of an abundance of caution, CCSD made good use of the empty buildings, and provided additional cleaning on all campuses, including here at Orr Middle School.

Local businesses and offices are doing the same thing, and it’s something commercial cleaning companies are preparing for.

“We use commercial cleaning products, stronger than residential,” said Glenda De La Paz, Administrator, Anago Cleaning Systems.

Combating COVID-19 by going beyond conventional cleaning.

“Now with the coronavirus, it’s a big scare out there,” added Glenda De La Paz.

Glenda De La Paz is with Anago Cleaning Systems. They clean various businesses around Las Vegas.

“Color-coding makes it easy to separate cloths into the correct areas of use.”

While she says they already have proper practices in place they are taking it up a notch.

“We’re doing it even more often. We’re bringing all the franchisees and make sure that they have the proper colors and the proper chemicals,” added De La Paz, Anago Cleaning Systems.

They just got back from a company conference in Florida where coronavirus was top of mind.

“This one would be kind of like the guidelines,” added De La Paz.

They received recommendations from the CDC as well as a list of even stronger cleaning products that they have already started buying.

Anago Cleaning Systems is expecting more business amid COVID-19 concerns and the same goes for other commercial cleaning companies.

“I think they’re gearing up for the companies that they have contracts with to be calling them to do more commercialized, industrial cleaning,” said Lorenzo Reed, Owner, Excel Cleaning LLC.

Anago Cleaning Systems is also taking proactive steps doing whatever they can to help their clients.

“Ask them if they want to do an extra deep clean, disinfecting,” said Glenda De La Paz, Anago Cleaning Systems.

Cleaning companies tell us they’re doing more staff training as well.

As far as the School District goes, they say they’ll continue to make sure schools are disinfected on a regular basis.