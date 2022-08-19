Maintenance crews have completed work at Seven Magic Mountains earlier than expected. (Photo: Duncan Phenix, KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews performing maintenance at Seven Magic Mountains, the public artwork near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, finished their work earlier than expected.

The maintenance, which included priming and painting the seven-pillared stones, began Aug. 1 and was supposed to take a month, according to the Nevada Museum of Art. The stones also received a protectant to prevent graffiti from taking hold and repairs to lower boulders.

Barriers around the artwork have been removed, according to the museum’s Friday news release.

Visitors are encouraged to return to the park and take photographs “but to leave no trace behind.”

Seven Magic Mountains, by renown Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, is a public art installation off I-15, about 10 miles south of Henderson, on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management