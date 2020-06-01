Clean up continues across the Valley after weekend demonstrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clean up continues around the Valley after several businesses were looted or damaged during the weekend demonstrations. 8 News Now surveyed the destruction and learned more about efforts to keep stores safe.

A few stores at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets were broken into. Some businesses closed for the day, while others decided to board up the windows as a precaution.

Across town, Metro sources said a group of people threw several molotov cocktails at the front windows of a Kohl’s by Charleston and Nellis. Damage appeared minimal, and customers were able to shop there today.

But the destruction is frustrating those who want to keep the community safe and the demonstrations to remain peaceful.

“I kind of wonder sometimes, are if these so-called protesters that aren’t even apart of the solution,” said resident Anthony Earle. “You know, it’s a question of are they trying to be a part of the solution or part of hte problem.”

Clean up is still happening in downtown Las Vegas. City maintenance crews and volunteers continue removing graffiti after demonstrators tagged businesses and property during Saturday’s protest.

Metro Police did make several arrests last night, including at the outlet mall.