Clean energy project in Nevada desert could be worth $3B

Courtesy: EDAWN, LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A company specializing in clean energy design has unveiled plans to build a carbon-neutral industrial park in the northern Nevada desert.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports it would be the largest in the United States powered by locally generated renewable energy.

TerraScale officials say the Energos project is planned on up to 3,700-acres of land in Churchill County just east of Reno. They say it could eventually be worth billions of dollars.

The first phase will begin in early 2021 with $220 million worth of development on 10 acres of land near Fernley.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

