LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A discussion of clean energy and jobs is scheduled Saturday, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will be participating.

Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan will be the subject of a virtual discussion involving Sisolak, former presidential candidate Tom Steyer and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers President Lonnie Stephensen.

Public participation in the 2:30 p.m. event is welcome and available through this link: