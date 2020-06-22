Clean Cars Nevada’ initiative mandates auto dealers offer more electric vehicles by 2025

A Chevrolet Volt is charged at a public electric vehicle charging station outside the headquarters of General Motors Co. at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2010. GM, the automaker preparing to sell its electric powered Volt, said it has contracts with two Michigan utilities to install 5,000 charging stations in the state. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada will consider adopting new standards requiring a higher percentage of vehicles sold in-state be electric.

Sisolak’s “Clean Cars Nevada” initiative would mandate that 6-8% of vehicles automobile dealers offer for sale be electric by 2025.

Fourteen states have adopted or are considering adopting similar requirements in response to the federal government’s attempts to relax clean car standards placed on auto-manufacturers.

The move bolsters environmentalists’ efforts to lower tailpipe emissions. It follows Attorney General Aaron Ford’s decision to sign onto two multi-state lawsuits that challenge the federal government’s ability to loosen emissions standards.