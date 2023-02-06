LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test.

“The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean air,” Kevin Malone public information officer for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles explained.

Smog Hut assisting drivers in Las Vegas (KLAS)

He added that it all comes down to specific requirements.

“Everyone else is paying for their smog check and passing it, there’s no reason you should be able to avoid that just because you have a license plate,” Malone said. “Beginning January 1st, 2023, we have a new law that went into effect where you either had to have class vehicle insurance on your car or you have to get a different plate style and get a smog check if required.”

What happens if a driver can’t afford repairs? The county has rolled out an assistance program for registering their cars under the “Smog Free Clark County” option.

Owners of model-year vehicles from 1968 to 1995 may receive up to $975 in emissions-related repairs.

So how does it work? Drivers will need to see if they qualify to apply for the eligibility.

Smog-free program requirements

Live in a Clark County zip code which requires a smog test

Meet income requirements (275% FPL or proof of enrollment in NV assistance program)

Failed Smog Certificate (within 12 months)

Provide vehicle registration and/or title of ownership

Provide ID

Once approved, drivers can take their vehicle to a participating 2G test-and-repair station.

“We’re one of the authorized shops that will be able to do so, we’re considered a 2G station and we do emissions-related repairs to help those vehicles get back on the road and be emissions compliant,” Jessica Weiss Smog Hut North owner said.

She added that the financial option would help many struggling with the new regulations.

“We’re really excited about it, it’s been 15 years since they’ve had a program in place with the assistance to help people repair their vehicles,” added Weiss. “I think people are a little thrown back by the assistance program. They don’t really believe that it’s true or happening we’ve had some people that we’re upset that they had to get rid of their classic vehicle plates.”

8 News Now also reached out to Clark County:

“Our Division of Air Quality’s No. 1 mission is protecting the air we share in Clark County. We support the state’s efforts to close the so-called “classic car loophole,” but understand vehicle repairs can be costly and disrupt your daily life. We want to minimize those disruptions and help with repair costs for the most vulnerable members of our community. Our Smog-Free Clark County program provides vehicle repair assistance to those who demonstrate a financial need. If a person’s vehicle fails a smog test, they can reach out to us at 702-805-5882 or online at SmogFreeClarkCounty.com to see if they qualify for assistance.”

Smog Hut North is located at 2218 E Cheyenne Ave.

Drivers can apply for a smog voucher by clicking HERE.