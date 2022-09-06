LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All six Bullhead City School District campuses are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Power was fully restored to the final school in the district on Tuesday, according to a release.

Bullhead City power outage (KLAS)

On Tuesday, the Bullhead City School District issued the cancellation of classes for all pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students after thousands of people lost power on Sunday due to thunderstorms in the area.

School buses are expected to run as scheduled on Wednesday. However, some routes may have unexpected detours or delays while line crews work in targeted areas. The district cautioned parents and students to be patient if buses are running late in either the morning or afternoon.

BCSD will announce a makeup day for students and staff. It is expected to be on a future Friday. No date has been set.

The City of Bullhead City is also relocating its cooling center from Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, to the Bullhead City Recreation Division office, 2285 Trane Rd.

The move will allow the city to service the needs of guests more efficiently and allow the Bullhead City Elementary School District (BCESD) to prepare for school to resume Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The Recreation Division office will be open and ready to receive guests starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cooling Center and Sunrise Elementary School will remain open until after the center has opened at the Bullhead Recreation Division office.

Animals are allowed at the cooling center and need to be crated. Crates are provided at the cooling center.

The city will continue to provide air conditioning, space, snacks, and electricity charging service for guests seeking shelter from the heat until power service has been restored.