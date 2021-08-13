Classes resume following morning bomb threat at Foothill High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Foothill High School was evacuated following a bomb threat that was called before 7 a.m. The threat has been cleared after a sweep of the building, and school has resumed.

Students and staff were sent to the CSN campus building adjacent to the high school, according to Sgt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department.

Officers from CCSDPD and the Henderson Police Department conducted a safety sweep, along with school staff. No suspicious items were found, Zink said.

The caller said several explosive devices were hidden in the school, but authorities didn’t find anything.

“You may notice an increased police presence on campus today,” Zink said.