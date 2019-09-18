Class of ’69 celebrate 50th Rancho High class reunion with stroll down memory lane

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rancho High School that students, teachers, and parents see today, looks nothing like it did 50 years ago. Those who graduated back then when the school first started have definitely noticed the changes throughout the years.

Front page of the Class of ’69 Rancho High School year book.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo sat with a group of friends from the Class of ’69 for a stroll down memory lane, and not only did the former Rancho High students and friends reflect on their Alma mater — they also discussed Las Vegas and where it was then compared to where it is today.

In 1969 Las Vegas was a pretty small community.

“Out there was nothing,” said Class of ’69’s David Ford, as he pointed to an area. “Lake Mead Blvd. was called College Avenue, and it ended at Pecos, and then there were farms.”

One of the classmates from the Class of ’69’s best memories was cruising along Fremont Street, and school dances.

“All of North Las Vegas, all of the kids from all over the valley came to our dances because we had the very best,” said Jimmy McDonald, Class of ’69.

Despite the changes made to the area over the years, they say their comradery is stronger than ever.

“There was something about that class,” Ford said. “There was friendship, a name.”

“For the most part it was a lot of fun, and we survived a lot of stuff too, and I don’t think you ever want to forget that,” said Mike Henle, the Class of ’69.

The classmates also had a message for younger generations:

“Make real good choices in your friendships because these friends might be your friends for 50 years,” McDonald said.

The Class of ’69 are preparing for the reunion by creating a website with photos, songs, 60’s slang, along with what was found in their time capsule.