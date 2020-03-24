Class action lawsuit filed in Las Vegas blames China for COVID-19 outbreak

Robert T. Eglet filed a class action lawsuit Monday against China, blaming the country for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch press briefing below:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A class action lawsuit filed Monday in Nevada District Court seeks unspecified damages from China for the harm it has caused to small businesses in the United States.

In a 23-page summary, the lawsuit accuses China of causing the coronavirus pandemic by sponsoring reckless experiments at a bio lab in Wuhan, China. The lawsuit was filed by Las Vegas attorneys led by Robert T. Eglet of Las Vegas. Lawyers are seeking a jury trial.

Five small businesses are named as plaintiffs, including a CPR services company, a company that wholesales flowers, and Bella Vita LLC, a company that runs a restaurant in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit assigns blame for the spread of the virus to the US by allowing travel from Nov. 17, 2019 to Feb. 2, 2020, and seeks compensation for the catastrophic damage it has done to US tourism and small businesses.

The lawsuit names the People’s Republic of China, the country’s National Health Commission, Ministry of Emergency Management, Ministry of Civil Affairs, and also the province of Hubei and the city of Wuhan.