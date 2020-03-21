Class action lawsuit filed against makers of Purell

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 05: Purell hand sanitizer is used during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 05, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Purell was hit with a class-action lawsuit which alleges its germ-killing claims are false, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The suit against Purell’s manufacturer, Gojo Industries, was filed last week in Ohio federal court by four people claiming the Purell packaging flaunts “misleading claims” about the effectiveness of its product.

The people suing say Purell’s front label claim that it “kills 99.99% of illness causing germs,” along with the fact that it helps prevent infection and diseases implies it was backed by scientific support, but they say none exists.

The class-action suit is seeking unspecified damages for any customer who bought the hand sanitizer and relied on its packaging and marketing materials.