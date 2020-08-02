Clark High School staff attempt to connect with students through canvass

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Clark County School District prepares for distance education to begin in three weeks, school leaders are working to learn which students need a device or internet access.

Staff at Clark High School are seeking those important answers.

“We just want to get in touch with all these students we haven’t heard from,” Clark High School Assistant Principal Shalee Okelberry said.

Roughly 30 teachers and staff from Clark High School volunteered to participate in a “Chromebook Canvass.”

Some walked while others drove, visiting homes and apartments to connect with students and learn what supplies they need for distance education.

One teacher told 8 News Now it was important to volunteer her time because she loves her students.

“I’m here to spread the word in the community,” said Megan Thayer, a Spanish teacher.

Clark High School Principal Kerry Larnerd estimates roughly 1,300 students of the school’s 3,300 this year are currently unaccounted for.

“I sent a survey at the beginning of the week. We’ve had a little over 2,000 students respond whether they need a Chromebook or not,” said Larnerd.

She’s encouraging families who need help to contact the school.

“Sometimes we expect that everybody has internet and that they have a computer at home, and around Clark and for many of the students we serve, that is not the case,” Larnerd lamented.

The canvassing also involved handing out flyers to spread the word and reach as many families as possible.

“Many of the apartments around this area though don’t have the ability to even have internet, so they don’t have the infrastructure to bring internet in, so we’ll have to look at hotspots for those particular students,” Larnerd added.