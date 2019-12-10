Clark High School principal issues statement after parents, students share concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark High School principal Antonio Rael addressed several complaints lodged against him, including recent changes he’s made at the school, in a statement posted online.

Several students, parents and staff say Mr. Rael isn’t fit to lead the school, citing a radical tardy policy and the school’s new brand.

On Monday night, Rael admitted that he may have initiated change too quickly.

“This at times, resulted in some teachers, students and families feeling unsettled with the increased expectations,” he said.

A lack of basic safety structures motivated Rael to create a stronger supervision presence:

“This includes expecting students to always be under the supervision of adults, having a pass in the hallway, adhering to dress code expectations and getting to class on time.”

Rael took over as principal earlier this year. He says he wants to level the playing field for children no matter what their zip code is.

Rael called it a mission of social justice, equity and opportunity.