LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after gunfire was heard in the area, according to Las Vegas police.

Police were investigating reports of gunfire near Arville Street and Sirius Avenue, directly next to the school.

“As a precaution, nearby schools have been placed on lockdown with the assistance of CCSD School Police,” a release from Metro said.

School officials sent a message to parents at 10:30 a.m. that the school transitioned to a “soft” lockdown while police investigate.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.