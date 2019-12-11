Clark High School parents, students react to principal’s letter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark High School parents and students are upset about the recent letter from new principal Antonio Rael, creating more division at the school. He was reacting to criticisms and complaints brought up at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Many said he’s undermining the magnet program, but Rael argues he’s trying to raise the standard.

8 News Now spoke with many students off camera Tuesday about the letter. They told us they’re fearful of retaliation if they do speak publicly but said the letter was the topic of discussion on campus.

“People at this point are somewhat scared to speak out, even though they want to,” revealed parent Tina Sanchez. She bravely raised her concerns. “I was actually really upset by the letter … this is a really big deal, don’t try to downplay it.”

Rael stated he “perhaps” made changes too quickly by trying to advance academic opportunities for all students. But some parents find the letter intimidating.

“I feel like it was an attempt to throw out all the minority cards that you could in order to read between the lines. ‘Don’t come at me because I’m going to play those cards,'” said Sanchez.

Rael hopes each and every slanderous claim is fully investigated, even stating, “I stand with doors open and nothing to hide.”

“He’s very charming, but then nothing happens after it,” noted Sanchez. “There’s no changes.”

Despite the accusations, some parents support Rael and his policies.

“I think it’s about time he did communicate what he’s trying to do,” expressed one parent. “I just think he wanted too long to do it.”

The dividing issue continued to raise tensions on campus.

“Sometimes, the way you deliver a message is just as important, if not more important than the message itself,” said Sanchez.

Some Clark High School parents told 8 News Now they plan to address the Board of Trustees again at this Thursday’s meeting.

The Teacher’s Union plans to monitor the situation, and a meeting with Rael could happen soon.