Clark County works to improve current largest vaccination site, Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County says they want to administer more COVID-19 vaccines, but the county doesn’t have the supply. While they hope for more, the county says it’s working to improve the current vaccination sites.

For those trying to book an appointment for a vaccine or your second dose, the Southern Nevada Health District website is what you need to check out. Appointments are limited, and that is due to the limited vaccines.

“What we really want to do is get more vaccine out to the community,” said John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Chief.

Clark County and the Southen Nevada Health District are making improvements to the largest vaccination site at Cashman Center.

“There is a new registration process that is in place today, and it is showing that it is going to improve things already,” Steinbeck said.

Cashman was closed over the weekend.

Now there is a new registration process for those with appointments. It will speed up the time it takes to get the vaccine. Before, the wait was up to two hours.

Now you arrive with a QR code after making the appointment.

“We use the Ipads that we have now,” said Travis Haldman, Clark County Fire Engineer. “They scan that QR code, and that pulls up that patient’s information right away.”

The biggest issue: Booking an appointment. Right now, appointments are only accepted 72 hours in advance due to the number of vaccines.

“I don’t want people sitting there refresh, refresh, refresh — that is not a great way to live your life, right, but to check back often,” said Steinbeck.

According to the health district, if you are trying to book a second dose appointment, you will be notified to make the appointment by the contact information provided.

“Our biggest hurdle right now is the amount of vaccines that we have,” Steinbeck said.

This week Clark County is getting 23,000 vaccines. While they can administer four times that across the valley, they actually can’t because of the number of vaccines they receive.

So far, roughly 22,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. If you got your first dose at Cashman, your second dose will not be administered at Cashman. It will be given at another location that has yet to be announced.