LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) kicked off the new year with new members. Dozens of recruits graduated from the academy and became firefighters during a ceremony at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Thursday morning.

Twenty weeks of rigorous training later, Brent Bell is the first in his family to become a firefighter.

“I admired their service and commitment to the community and the sense of brotherhood is something that I very much admired and wanted to be a part of,” Bell explained. “My favorite part, though, is definitely all of the skills that we learned, getting to force doors, throwing ladders, going topside at the training center on the burn tower. Those things were just activities that I always hoped I could do, and now I actually can do them.”

The Bell family celebrated Brent Bell’s transition from Clark County Fire Department recruit to firefighter. He is one of 47 new members to serve the Las Vegas Valley. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

He joins a class of 47 including Cailin Herrera, who was one of just four women to graduate.

“There is just so much in the fire service that allows me to help people,” she said. Her favorite part was overcoming her weaknesses and building on her strengths.

Herrera got a head start through the CCFD Explorers program and encourages others to join and bring on the girl power. “With more females on the department, I hope it inspires more younger females to then want to join.”

The Clark County Fire Department welcomed 47 new firefighters to their rank. The graduated will be assigned to battalions across the Las Vegas Valley. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

As the department welcomed a new round of firefighters, its command staff shared the numbers that were needed.

Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone said the department suffered shortages from the pandemic and from a retiring workforce.

“A lot of people just left the organization. They were close to retirement and were on the tail end of their career,” he said.

On top of those struggles is the task of keeping up with the county’s growth.

Touchstone said the shortages don’t impact response times. Instead, it spelled forced overtime for many crews. Touchstone said a 56-hour work week is normal but could become 80 with overtime shifts. With added staff, they can relieve crews.

Fire Chief John Steinbeck agreed. “They’re tired and they need more assistance, and we’re growing, and we have more special events and there’s more demand of service and everything demands that we have more personnel.”

During the ceremony, the department paid tribute to the members they lost this year including Deputy Chief Warren Whitney and Fire Captain Dennis Snider.

Steinbeck said that is tradition.

“I had the honor of working with those two exceptional officers who had a big impact, so we honor them and will continue to do so.”

The graduates will be assigned to Clark County battalions throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The group began with 70. Command staff said losing 20% is typical. However, they hope to add more in the next academies. One starts in February.

Anyone interested in a career as a firefighter can visit the department’s website pages, www.JoinCCFD.org, or contact its recruitment office at (702) 455-8257 or by email at CCFDRecruitment@ClarkCountyNV.gov.