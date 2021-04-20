Clark County welcomes new coroner from Phoenix area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission appointed a new coroner on Monday, filling the position recently vacated by John Fudenberg.

The new coroner, Melanie Rouse, was previously a medical examiner in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Fudenberg’s role became more public during the weeks following the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, and he earned praise for his professionalism through the ordeal. Fudenberg retired last year.

Welcome to Southern Nevada Melanie Rouse! Commissioners approved her appointment today as our new #ClarkCounty Coroner/Medical Examiner. With more than 15 years experience, she comes to the area from @maricopacounty (Phoenix). #Vegas pic.twitter.com/T0EujGOssK — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 20, 2021

Rouse lists her most recent title in Maricopa County as “Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Operations Manager,” a role she has served in since 2014.

She is a graduate of Colorado State University with a Master’s degree in criminal justice/psychology from the University of the Rockies.