Clark County approves reopening plan for May 1 with 80% capacity, reduced social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders approved a reopening plan Tuesday that would increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting May 1, when the county takes control of mitigation efforts for COVID-19.

County commissioners announced changes Tuesday to its initial proposal for reopening and approved the plan just before noon during the meeting.

As a reminder, Nevada Counties have "Local Control" starting May 1. Boulder City must follow Clark County's Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan, which now goes to the COVID Task Force for review and recommendations. https://t.co/QhNQQVd9KL — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) April 20, 2021

Some new changes include:

Increase capacity from 50% to 80%

Decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet

Remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of population has received at least one vaccine dose

Increase the number of patrons per restaurant table from six to 12

Even though counties take over authority on May 1, the statewide mask mandate will remain place throughout Clark County’s transition.

A number of you are asking about masks in conjunction with our proposed #COVID19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan. Nevada Governor @GovSisolak has stated the statewide mask mandate will remain in place through this transition. #Vegas #ClarkCounty #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6INPISt1dt — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 20, 2021

As of Monday, April 19, the first dose rate in Clark County was at 44%. It’s expected to reach 50% by May 1.

Dr. Fermin Leguen with the Southern Nevada Health District backed the updated plan saying restrictions should be loosened based on vaccination rates.

The plan will go to the state for review.