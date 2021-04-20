Clark County approves reopening plan for May 1 with 80% capacity, reduced social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders approved a reopening plan Tuesday that would increase capacity from 50% to 80% and reduce social distancing from six feet to three feet starting May 1, when the county takes control of mitigation efforts for COVID-19.
County commissioners announced changes Tuesday to its initial proposal for reopening and approved the plan just before noon during the meeting.
Some new changes include:
- Increase capacity from 50% to 80%
- Decrease social distancing from six feet to three feet
- Remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of population has received at least one vaccine dose
- Increase the number of patrons per restaurant table from six to 12
Even though counties take over authority on May 1, the statewide mask mandate will remain place throughout Clark County’s transition.
As of Monday, April 19, the first dose rate in Clark County was at 44%. It’s expected to reach 50% by May 1.
Dr. Fermin Leguen with the Southern Nevada Health District backed the updated plan saying restrictions should be loosened based on vaccination rates.
The plan will go to the state for review.