Clark County votes to suspend license requirements for liquor, gaming, hotel establishments for 120 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an unanimous vote, Clark County commissioners agreed to suspend requirements for privileged business licenses for 120 days to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. These businesses include liquor and gaming establishments, as well as resort hotels.

The commissioners approved the resolution during a meeting held Tuesday to help businesses reopen when the governor deems appropriate.

In order for liquor and gaming establishments and hotels to maintain their privileged business licenses, they have to meet a certain set of County code requirements; including a minimum number of rooms and maintaining certain amenities such as a 24-hour restaurant, swimming pool, etc.

If these requirements stay in place, it would jeopardize the ability to reopen many of the liquor, gaming and resorts in Clark County when Gov. Sisolak announces the next phases of reopening.

These businesses will now be able to reopen as directed by the governor, which may include a phased in approach, the county says.