LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and pigs in pet stores.

The vote came as local shelters continue to deal with an influx of animals coming into the facilities.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was the first to introduce the ordinance to county leaders. “So many people in Clark County don’t know the origin of where the pet store puppies are coming from,” Naft said. “We have an overcrowding of animals and then we are allowing inhumane pet stores to be able to bring these animals from other areas.”

According to the county, the passage of this will “amend Clark County Code Title 10, Chapter 10.04, Section 10.04.222 adding a definition for ‘offer for sale’ and Section 10.04.253 amending the definition of ‘rescue organization’, and Chapter 10.08, Section 10.08.140 – sale of animals, prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, and potbellied pigs by retailers; and providing for other matters properly related thereto.”