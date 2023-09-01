LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is urging residents to avoid the areas surrounding Allegiant Stadium as water levels in the Tropicana Detention Basin continue to rise.

Friday evening Clark County issued a statement strongly advising drivers and residents to use caution and find alternate routes in the areas surrounding the stadium from Tropicana and the I-15, to the west to Tropicana and Decatur, to the south to Russell and Decatur, and Russell and the I-15.

Clark County said its personnel are monitoring the water levels and the basin and are “proactively urging caution as rain continues to fall.”

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the flash flood warning for central Clark County until 9:30 p.m. Areas that could experience flooding include: Henderson, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Anthem, Paradise, Green Valley, Seven Hills, Silverado Rancho and Henderson Executive Airport.