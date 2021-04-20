Clark County to vote on reopening plan it will submit to state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than two weeks, the state takes another big step toward reopening the economy and getting back to normal. Clark County leaders will meet today to discuss a proposal for reopening on May 1.

Clark County — specifically the world famous Las Vegas Strip — is the economic engine that powers the state. That’s why plans laid out in a 33-page COVID-19 mitigation plan are so important.

#ClarkCounty is ready to submit its #COVID19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan. A summary of the proposal is below. It will be discussed by Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.



Our proposed plan: https://t.co/L3W1RRUkw1#Vegas #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/W85mXqI7HC — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 18, 2021

On Tuesday morning, county commissioners will discuss how to get a plan into action by May 1. That’s the date the state kicks enforcement measures back to local jurisdictions.

Some of the changes that could be effective May 1 are:

Restaurants could increase the number of people at tables to 10

Buffets could reopen

Pool tables and arcade games would reopen with limitations

Day clubs and nightclubs could reopen with limitations

Last week, County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the county needs to get this right to safely reopen and stay open.

“Remember that Clark County is the engine that drives the train economically. We have the highest unemployment rate so we do not want to shut back down. So, we need a measured approach so that we can continue to stay on top of it,” she said.

You can read the county’s reopening plan at this link.

The mask mandate and social distancing requirements will not change for the county on May 1. And when it comes to casinos, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will take over rules for capacity limits.