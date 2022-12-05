LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance ban regarding the sale of dogs, cats, and pigs in pet stores.

The expected vote comes as local shelters continue to deal with an influx of animals coming in.

When customers walk inside a pet store it can be challenging to walk away without wanting to cuddle a puppy.

Many of those puppies can come with a considerable price tag.

“We do literally have people come into the shelter who will surrender the puppy and show us the receipt from when they first purchased it, a receipt that usually is thousands of dollars,” Lori Heeren executive director of Nevada SPCA said.

One day before the expected vote by Clark County Commissioners, a breeder walked into the Nevada SPCA to surrender puppies.

Ray, a purebred French Bulldog was among the puppies dropped off.

He was born blind, with fluid in his brain and two of his siblings were born without any eyes.

It’s a sad result of dogs being highly inbred by backyard breeders.

“I think Ray is the reality of what happens when people get too focused on money instead of the animals,” Heeren added. “Our belief is that in the puppy stores it’s not a transaction that’s in the best interest it’s a financial transaction.”

Backyard breeders and puppy mills around the country often look to pet stores for their profits.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was the first to introduce the ordinance to county leaders.

“So many people in Clark County don’t know the origin of where the pet store puppies are coming from,” Naft said. “We have an overcrowding of animals and then we are allowing inhumane pet stores to be able to bring these animals from other areas.”