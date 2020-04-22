Clark County to start implementing fines for businesses that go against directive for all non-essential businesses to be closed during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is showing more now than ever that it is on board with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives for non-essential businesses during a time of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the County said: “violations of orders during the effective dates of a declared state of emergency will be punishable by suspension or revocation of a business license, by [the] imposition of a fine of up to $1000 per violation per day, or as a criminal misdemeanor.”

County Commissioner Michael Naft made it clear Tuesday that he was willing to do what the governor had directed to keep residents safe.

“This body is in full support of the governor’s directives,” Naft said. “We are looking to follow those directives and at which time, like [the] chair said, that the medical community gives the governor direction, that’s when we will be in a position to fully get ready to go, up and running and help our business at that point.”

The statement was on the heels of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s remarks that the shutdown was “total insanity,” and that Sisolak needed to reopen businesses.