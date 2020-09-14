Clark County to provide information on upcoming election during virtual town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters wants the public to participate in a virtual town hall on the upcoming general election.

Officials will provide information and answer the public’s questions about the election and how it will be conducted during the town hall on Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Clark County will be providing mail ballots to all active registered voters. There will be 35 in-person early voting sites and 125 in-person polling places on Election Day.

Anyone who is concerned about being around too many people will be able to vote by mail, and anyone who would rather vote in person using a voting machine at a polling place will be able to do so.

Have a question? Submit it in advance to dkulin@clarkcountynv.gov. Residents will also be able to pose questions on Facebook during the town hall.

Residents wishing to watch the town hall can do so on the county’s Facebook, YouTube channel, the county’s website or on Clark County Television (CCTV).

Clark County encourages residents to check their voter registration status through the Registered Voter Services option on the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote. County residents who are eligible to vote but not yet registered are encouraged to register to vote. Online voter registration is available through the Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.