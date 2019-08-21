Clark County to penalize short-term rental violators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners approved an ordinance that will add fines to a homeowner’s property tax bill if they violate the ban on short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals are illegal in unincorporated Clark County. They are identified as any property rented out for less than 30 days. The fine under the new law will be $1,000 a day and will be added directly to the yearly tax bill. In the past, the fine was a civil penalty and a lien was placed on the property but that lien could remain for years without the owner paying the fine.

Also in the past, there was also a rehabilitation plan that allowed violators to send a plan to the county on how they would close their operation. That caused delays and is no longer allowed. Now, violators will be given a dated notice to cease operations.